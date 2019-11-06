Hamilton still hampered by injuries

Hamilton’s selection problems have not eased ahead of their trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Brian Easton, Blair Alston, Marios Ogkmpoe and Aaron McGowan are all set to sit out another Ladbrokes Premiership game, while Scott Martin is suspended after being sent off in last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Ross County.

Head coach Brian Rice said: “It will be along the same lines. Will Collar got an hour in the reserves on Tuesday, that’s his first match action for six weeks. But the rest of them are still struggling.”