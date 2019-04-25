Hamilton striker Marios Ogkmpoe warned he is not guaranteed a starting spot

Hamilton frontman Marios Ogkmpoe has been warned he is not guaranteed to get a starting slot against Livingston despite last week’s Motherwell heroics.

The big striker grabbed his first goal after an 11-month knee injury lay-off against Stephen Robinson’s side.

Ogkmpoe climbed off the bench to net a late equaliser and hand Accies a vital point in their fight for survival.

But boss Brian Rice has suggested the 24-year-old Greek target-man still needs to show he can handle the cut and thrust of a full 90 minutes before he is trusted with a starting jersey – meaning he could have to take a seat on the bench again when Livi visit the Hope Stadium this weekend.

The Accies manager said: “Yeah Marios scored on Saturday and we’re absolutely delighted for the boy that he scored the goal.

“But it’s only the start for him now. He’s only been a bit-part player so far. He came on for the 35 minutes on Saturday.

“Marios is now fit, but is he fit enough to start? We don’t know that yet.

“We will have to decide on that but Marios now has to kick on.

“Scoring a goal doesn’t make him an automatic pick.

“Let’s not forget the boys that played in the first half and worked really hard to tire Motherwell out.

“Although Marios has done fantastically getting the goal, everybody contributed.”