Hamilton welcome back Hamilton

Jamie Hamilton is available for Hamilton’s clash with Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic after serving his one-match ban last time out.

New midfielder Adrian Beck is in line to make his debut after joining on a season-long loan deal from Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Scott McMann could return to the matchday squad after missing Hamilton’s last two games but Steve Davies, Ciaran McKenna, Ryan Fulton, Johnny Hunt and Scott Martin are still out injured.

Celtic are without Mikey Johnston (groin), Jozo Simunovic (knee) and Nir Bitton (hamstring) while Daniel Arzani (knee) and Scott Bain (thumb) remain out.

But Tom Rogic could make his first appearance of the season following a knee injury, while Kristoffer Ajer is over a groin problem.

Left-back Greg Taylor and on-loan Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi are in contention for debuts but teenage full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Lee O’Connor are likely to have to bide their time in the development squad.

Provisional Hamilton squad: Fon Williams, Fjortoft, Easton, Hamilton, McMann, Want, McGowan, Gogic, Mimnaugh, Hughes, MacKinnon, Beck, Alston, Smith, Cunningham, Oakley, Ogkmpoe, Miller, Adedoyin, Moyo, Southwood.

Provisional Celtic squad: Forster, Elhamed, Ajer, Bauer, Bolingoli, Jullien, Taylor, Brown, McGregor, Christie, Ntcham, Forrest, Edouard, Bayo, Griffiths, Hayes, Shved, Morgan, Elyounoussi, Rogic, Gordon.