Hamilton’s Blair Alston determined to make the most of second half of season

Blair Alston is determined to make the most of the second half of the season after a disrupted start to his Hamilton career.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Accies from St Johnstone last summer but missed two months with a persistent knee injury before returning against the Perth club on Boxing Day.

Alston has kept his place in the side and, ahead of the trip to Hibernian in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Wednesday night, he spoke with optimism about the rest of the season.

He said: “This season has been disappointing for me after starting it feeling I was doing well, then suffering injuries.

“Not ideal. It took me a lot longer to get better than I had hoped but now I’m feeling good and being back in the team is nice so hopefully a few more games and good performances to come.

“Any player will tell you being injured is the worst part about it.

“It is horrible, it is hard to watch when you feel you can go out there and make a difference.

“But obviously if your body tells you that you can’t, there is nothing you can do about it.

“It is just one of those things but I’m back fit now and feeling good.”

Alston admits the 1-1 home draw against Hibs in October was hard-fought and expects another tough test in Leith.

The former Falkirk player said: “In the home game we were under the cosh for a lot of it but managed to stay in the game and get an equaliser.

“It is going to be difficult again, you don’t go to Easter Road and expect an easy game but we are going there with confidence so hopefully we can get something out of it.”