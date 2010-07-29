Hammam backs Australian Asian Cup bid

"I assure them that their bid will have my recommendation when it goes before the AFC Executive Committee," Asian Football Confederation President Mohamed Bin Hammam told reporters after receiving the dark brown book in a small ceremony at AFC House.

Australia's bid book had been expected in January but the AFC granted an extension to allow for further discussion with the Australian government and other stakeholders.

"I can tell you that Australia is excited to host this event at all levels - sporting, government and the general public," Football Federation of Australia (FFA) Chairman Frank Lowy said.

The announcement on whether Australia will host the event is expected at the 2011 Asian Cup in Qatar in January.

Australia only joined the AFC in 2006, leaving Oceania to improve their World Cup qualification chances.

Bin Hammam's support for Australia as an Asian Cup venue came a day after he chose to snub them over the 2022 World Cup, saying he was backing the bid of his home country, Qatar.

