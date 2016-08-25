Hammers sign Swiss midfielder Fernandes

West Ham have announced the signing of Swiss midfielder Edimilson Fernandes.

The 20-year-old joins the Premier League club from FC Sion for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year contract.

Fernandes, the cousin of former Manchester City namesake Gelson, scored six goals in 66 appearances for the two-time Swiss champions and is the latest in a long line of new signings as West Ham boss Slaven Bilic continues to put his stamp on the side.

The youngster said in a statement on the club's official website: "It is a new challenge for me and now it is down to me to work hard to become a top player.

"I am a player capable of getting the game going and adding excitement to the action on the pitch.

"I spoke to the manager and the conversation was very positive and I appreciate this opportunity."