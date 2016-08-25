Hammers sign Swiss midfielder Fernandes
Edimilson Fernandes is the latest new recruit at West Ham, joining from FC Sion for an undisclosed fee.
West Ham have announced the signing of Swiss midfielder Edimilson Fernandes.
The 20-year-old joins the Premier League club from FC Sion for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year contract.
Fernandes, the cousin of former Manchester City namesake Gelson, scored six goals in 66 appearances for the two-time Swiss champions and is the latest in a long line of new signings as West Ham boss Slaven Bilic continues to put his stamp on the side.
The youngster said in a statement on the club's official website: "It is a new challenge for me and now it is down to me to work hard to become a top player.
"I am a player capable of getting the game going and adding excitement to the action on the pitch.
"I spoke to the manager and the conversation was very positive and I appreciate this opportunity."
West Ham United have completed the signing of Swiss midfielder Edimilson Fernandes! August 25, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.