Hamren dreaming of Sweden defeating Dutch

"I've played this game in my head several times and I have to say, it's gone very well for us - we've won it every time," Hamren joked with reporters after naming his squad on Tuesday.

The Dutch are ranked second in the world following their defeat to Spain in the World Cup final in South Africa. Hamren's Sweden are ranked 30 places below them, but the coach firmly believes his side is capable of upsetting the Dutch on October 12.

"I believe we have a good chance of winning - every team has its weaknesses and it's up to us to find them and exploit them," he said.

Sweden, despite the absence of rugged defender Olof Mellberg who will be suspended following his red card in the 6-0 demolition of San Marino earlier this month, will mot shirk the physical challenge of the Dutch either.

"They have some tough characters in their team, especially the defensive midfielders, but we have some tough players of our own." Mellberg will be replaced by Groningen's Andreas Granqvist.

When asked what he would count as a good result, Hamren was philosophical.

"Sometimes you get a point away from home and you're delighted. Other times, you are desperately disappointed. You'll have to ask me again after the game."

"Whether it's football or your career or your love life, if you think you are going to succeed it makes it easier. You have to be realistic, but you also need to dream."

Sweden top the group on goal difference from the Netherlands with both teams taking maximum points from two matches.