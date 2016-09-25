Hamsik thrilled to reach 100 Napoli goals

Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik was thrilled to reach 100 goals for the club in their 2-0 Serie A victory over Chievo.

Hamsik's landmark in Saturday's win was the second milestone he has hit this month, having passed club icon Diego Maradona's total of 81 league goals in their triumph against Palermo.

The Slovakia international, who has played for Napoli since 2007, was relieved to see his side keep their momentum going despite a busy run of fixtures, with Maurizio Sarri's side having now won four and drawn one of five matches since September 10.

The pace is not slowing down either, with a home Champions League game against Benfica on Wednesday followed by a league trip to Atalanta on October 2.

"One hundred goals is an excellent achievement which gives me so much joy," Hamsik, 29, told Sky Italia.

"This huge number of goals make me very proud of my performance because I am a midfielder. Scoring is a great satisfaction. I always try to work for the team and do what the coach asks me, then if I can also score it is awesome.

"But what really matters is that the team gets results. What we wanted to do was win the game and we achieved it.

"Perhaps we should have scored some more goals, but after so many fixtures in a row it was a good result.

"Now we have to focus on the Champions League."

Napoli's other goal was scored by Manolo Gabbiadini, the striker's first of the season after he was linked with an exit during the recent transfer window.

Hamsik added: "I'm happy for Gabbiadini as there were so many rumours about him and he responded on the field, which is the best way."

Napoli are second in the Serie A table, one point adrift of defending champions Juventus.