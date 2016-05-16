Hamstring woe leaves Altidore's Copa hopes in tatters

United States forward Jozy Altidore is set to miss the Copa America Centenario due to a hamstring injury, his club Toronto FC have confirmed.

Altidore will be sidelined for six to eight weeks due to the strain, which he sustained while taking a saved penalty in Toronto's 4-3 weekend defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps at BMO field.

It means the 26-year-old former Hull City and Sunderland striker is unlikely to be able to play any part in the Copa America Centenario, which the US hosts between June 3 and 26.

National team boss Jurgen Klinsmann must name his final squad for the tournament by May 20, with Altidore now expected to be trimmed from the provisional group.

During the current MLS season, Altidore has two assists for Toronto but has failed to find the net, while it is not the first time hamstring issues have held him back on the biggest stage.

Midway through the first-half of the US' opening 2-1 win over Ghana at the 2014 World Cup, Altidore - capped 93 times and with 34 goals for his country - hobbled out of the action and missed the rest of the competition.