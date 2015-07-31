Hamstrung Clasie in doubt for Southampton league opener

Southampton will not take any risks with Jordy Clasie ahead of the Premier League season, after the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday.

Clasie was forced off in the 62nd minute of Southampton's 3-0 win over Vitesse in the UEFA Europa League's third round of qualifying - the 24-year-old's first competitive outing for the Premier League club.

With Southampton's new league campaign beginning on August 9 away to Newcastle United, Clasie may not be involved as manager Ronald Koeman made it clear he will not risk exacerbating the problem.

"Clasie had some hamstring problems - we will find out more tomorrow," Koeman said.

"It is possible he will miss the start of the season because hamstring injuries are always dangerous."

Clasie signed for Southampton from Feyenoord on July 15, with the Netherlands international ending his four-year association with the Rotterdam-based club after 131 Eredivisie appearances.