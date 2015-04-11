Handanovic uncertain of his Inter Milan future

The Slovenian saved a penalty as Inter returned to winning ways with a 3-0 Serie A victory over Verona on Saturday - Mauro Icardi and Rodrigo Palacio finding the net before Vangelis Moras scored an own goal.

"The renewal? We'll see," he is quoted as saying by Corriere dello Sport. "For now I do not know what is happening.

"These are questions for my agent but for now there has not been any progress."

Prior to Saturday's win, Inter had conceded in 13 of 15 matches in all competitions, so Handanovic was as delighted with the clean sheet as he was with the three points.

"After Parma [1-1 draw last weekend] it was important to play with our hearts and with pace," he added. "I think we did it and we won, although it was not easy.

"The satisfaction above this is not to have conceded a goal. There have been few times when we did not concede a goal.

"In football you never know what can happen. Next Sunday is the derby [against Milan] and anything can happen."