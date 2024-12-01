Our secret hack will net you a PS5 and EA FC 25 for just £344.98 – that's actually cheaper than ANY Black Friday football bundle deal we found!

Rush, don't walk. There's an amazing EA FC 25 bundle deal up for grabs if you think out of the box

Good things come to those who wait. (Or those who were too busy to search for deals on Black Friday).



We’ve spotted two separate offers for PS5 and EA FC 25 that, when combined, net you a PS5 and EA FC for cheaper than we saw ANYWHERE on Black Friday. To secure the deal you need to do two things:



First: move quick to Argos where they have PS5 slims at an incredible price. These PS5 Digital Editions have no disc drive, so you purchase and download games via the PlayStation Network and the PlayStation Store. Super easy!



Right now, on the PlayStation Store EA FC 25 is half price (£34.99). So combined, with Argos’ incredible deal for the PS5 Slim you can get both for a grand total of... £344.98!

The beauty of the PS5 Slim is that you get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact design that doesn't take up lots of space in your set up. There’s 1TB of storage to keep your favourite games ready and waiting for you to jump in and play.



As for EA FC 25, FourFourTwo’s official gaming writer wrote ‘this is the most fun I’ve had playing a football game in years’ in our official review.

With updates to beloved game modes like Career, a new tactical system that takes a page from FM 2024’s book, and a new game mode that is likely to be the heart and soul of the party, EA FC 25 could go down as one of the biggest annual releases of the franchise yet.



Don’t sleep on our £344.98 deal hack in that case. It won’t be around long.

Cyber Monday will start on, err... Monday December 2 in 2024, a few days after Black Friday has taken place. Initially intended to encourage people to shop online after physically going into stores for Black Friday, Cyber Monday has since just extended the sales period after Thanksgiving.

