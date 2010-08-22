Hangeland header frustrates Man United

In their top flight home return, Newcastle ran riot at St James' Park with Kevin Nolan (2) and Joey Barton also among the goals to secure their first points of the new season.

GEAR:Get 10% off your new Manchester United or Newcastle United shirt here

It was also the third 6-0 scoreline of the weekend following Chelsea's win over Wigan Athletic and Arsenal's demolition of Blackpool on Saturday.

Fulham meanwhile secured an outstanding draw after Norway defender Brede Hangeland scored a goal at either end in the closing minutes after a Paul Scholes strike had earlier been cancelled out by Simon Davies for the hosts.

The results left champions Chelsea as the only team in the division with a 100 per cent record after the opening two matches.

MEMORABLE RETURN

Hat-trick hero Carroll gave an outstanding display and did his claims to be considered for a place in England manager Fabio Capello's senior side no harm to the delight of the home fans who included Tyneside scoring hero Alan Shearer in the stands.

"It's great feeling, especially in front of the home fans," Carroll told ESPN. "I'm just over the moon with all three of them. I enjoy playing my football, I'm happy being the number nine at this club but I just want to do well for the team."

Villa wasted a golden opportunity to go ahead when John Carew skied a penalty high over the bar after 10 minutes and soon after last season's Championship (second division) winners took control.

Barton fired home an angled shot after 12 minutes before Nolan headed in at the second attempt just after the half hour mark and Carroll made it three for the Magpies minutes later.

Carroll blasted in the fourth on 67 minutes with another Nolan header and a neat stoppage-time finish from Carroll sealing Newcastle's win to get them off the mark following an opening 3-0 defeat by Manchester United on Monday.

"We expected a very tough game, but once we got the first goal that lifted any fears we might have had and we played some very good attacking football, managed to keep it going and score some very good goals," said Newcastle manager Chris Hughton.

"The quality and intensity of our play was too much for them."

Villa, who started the season with an encouraging 3-0 win over West Ham United last week, rarely threatened and the hopes of caretaker coach Kevin MacDonald getting the job fulltime following the shock resignation of Martin O'Neill before the season began were not helped by his team's performance.

FRANTIC FINALE

The main drama at Craven Cottage came in the closing stages after Schole