Hanley, Snodgrass out of Scotland friendly

Hanley has been struggling with a calf problem, which forced him to miss his club's Championship defeat to Bolton on Saturday.

And the 22-year-old has now pulled out of the international friendly in another blow to boss Gordon Strachan.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) confirmed Hanley's absence via their official Twitter account and revealed that Norwich City's Robert Snodgrass has also been ruled out.

Snodgrass has been replaced by Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths, who scored a hat-trick against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.