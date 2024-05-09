The Turkey Euro 2024 away kit is a little basic - but that doesn't mean it's not brilliant

The Turkey Euro 2024 away kit is a minimalist's dream, with Hakan Calhanoglu and Co. set to dazzle in Germany.

Generally, basic kits look a little lazy, with manufacturers clearly having run out of ideas when it comes to developing a new shirt. And while those accusations could still be levelled at Nike, Turkey's Euro 2024 away kit still looks more than good enough - especially when compared to the rest of the Euro 2024 kits.

They might not get a chance to wear it at Euro 2024, but Turkey fans are sure to be adorning the shirt in the stands.

The Turkey Euro 2024 away kit is minimalistic and refined

BUY THE SHIRT SHOP NIKE KITS Buy this shirt from Nike.com

In 2022, Nike made the decision to swap Turkey's home and away colours around, with the home kit becoming white and the away red. While this was initially met with plenty of retaliation from Turkey fans, it hasn't done much to deter them from highlighting their nation's colours on matchday.

For Euro 2024, Nike have completely stripped back the away kit, removing the gaphic pattern that featured heavily in the last iteration and maintaining a block red colour throughout the shirt. It's basic, but destined to stand out thanks to the bold colour.

Nike Turkey Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

SEE THE HOME (Image credit: Getty Images) EURO 2024 KITS Turkey's Euro 2024 home kit

In doing so, Nike have made the Turkey crest the main focus of the shirt, with the colours of Al Sancak - the Red Flag - helping to highlight the iconic moon and star from the nation's flag.

Subtle white accents on the shirt also feature, keeping the theme of Turkey's two main colours as part of a brilliant relationship. "Türkiye" is also printed in small on the back of the neck on the shirt.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nike Turkey Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Nike/Turkey)

Nike have gone back to basics for this design, though that's not necessarily such a bad thing.

Buy the shirt

Turkey Euro 2024 away kit (Image credit: Turkey/Nike)

Nike Turkey Euro 2024 away shirt Nike have gone back to basics for this design Our expert review: Specifications Colour: Sport Red/White Size: XS-XXXL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Bold red colour + Moon and star on the crest pop

More kit drops

Nike have released all of their shirts, after Adidas dropped theirs.

Belgium's home kit is a deeper red, with their away kit Tintin-inspired. Germany's home jersey and away jersey have gradient-style patterns, while Italy's home shirt and away shirt and Hungary's home kit and away kit are more subtle. The Spain home shirt and away shirt are both inspired by nature.

France's home kit and away kit are brighter than recent moody efforts, as is the Netherlands home kit. The away kit, meanwhile, is more artistic: and Portugal have similar: their last Nike home jersey is a lighter red, with their away kit inspired by art.

For Britain, England's home kit and away kit visit different ends of a spectrum. Scotland's home shirt is modern and brash while the away shirt is calmer in tone. Wales are yet to qualify – but their home shirt and away shirt are both safe options.