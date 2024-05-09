The Turkey Euro 2024 away kit is a little basic - but that doesn't mean it's not brilliant

The Turkey Euro 2024 away kit will stand out among the rest in Germany this summer

Nike Turkey Euro 2024 away kit shirt
(Image credit: Nike/Turkey)
The Turkey Euro 2024 away kit is a minimalist's dream, with Hakan Calhanoglu and Co. set to dazzle in Germany.

Generally, basic kits look a little lazy, with manufacturers clearly having run out of ideas when it comes to developing a new shirt. And while those accusations could still be levelled at Nike, Turkey's Euro 2024 away kit still looks more than good enough - especially when compared to the rest of the Euro 2024 kits

