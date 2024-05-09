The Turkey Euro 2024 away kit is a little basic - but that doesn't mean it's not brilliant
The Turkey Euro 2024 away kit will stand out among the rest in Germany this summer
The Turkey Euro 2024 away kit is a minimalist's dream, with Hakan Calhanoglu and Co. set to dazzle in Germany.
Generally, basic kits look a little lazy, with manufacturers clearly having run out of ideas when it comes to developing a new shirt. And while those accusations could still be levelled at Nike, Turkey's Euro 2024 away kit still looks more than good enough - especially when compared to the rest of the Euro 2024 kits.
They might not get a chance to wear it at Euro 2024, but Turkey fans are sure to be adorning the shirt in the stands.
The Turkey Euro 2024 away kit is minimalistic and refined
In 2022, Nike made the decision to swap Turkey's home and away colours around, with the home kit becoming white and the away red. While this was initially met with plenty of retaliation from Turkey fans, it hasn't done much to deter them from highlighting their nation's colours on matchday.
For Euro 2024, Nike have completely stripped back the away kit, removing the gaphic pattern that featured heavily in the last iteration and maintaining a block red colour throughout the shirt. It's basic, but destined to stand out thanks to the bold colour.
EURO 2024 KITS Turkey's Euro 2024 home kit
In doing so, Nike have made the Turkey crest the main focus of the shirt, with the colours of Al Sancak - the Red Flag - helping to highlight the iconic moon and star from the nation's flag.
Subtle white accents on the shirt also feature, keeping the theme of Turkey's two main colours as part of a brilliant relationship. "Türkiye" is also printed in small on the back of the neck on the shirt.
Nike have gone back to basics for this design, though that's not necessarily such a bad thing.
