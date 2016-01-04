Hannover bring in Szalai from Hoffenheim

Hannover have completed the signing of Adam Szalai on loan from fellow Bundesliga strugglers Hoffenheim until the end of the season.

Szalai moves from rock-bottom Hoffenheim to 17th-place Hannover, having struggled for goals at the Rhein Neckar Arena following his move from Schalke in 2014.

The Hungary international managed just five goals in 32 appearances during 18 months with Hoffenheim but will now be tasked with aiding Hannover's recovery during the second half of the Bundesliga season.

Hannover have an option to purchase Szalai at the end of the season, with the striker telling the club's official website: "I am looking forward to the new challenge.

"I very much hope that I can share some good performances here and get into the squad for the European Championship.

"But what is more important to me is that at the end of the season Hannover avoid relegation."

Michael Frontzeck resigned from his position as coach last month and was swiftly replaced by Thomas Schaaf - Hannover having won just four times in the league this season.

Schaaf's tenure will get under way against Darmstadt on January 23.