Burnley to use pensioners as mascots before Lincoln City FA Cup tie
Burnley have made the decision to replace their child mascots with pensioners for Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round match against Lincoln at Turf Moor.
The mascots – aged from 69 to 85 – are being rewarded as a gesture for their years of suffering, say Burnley (sort of).
Neil Hart, the Clarets' community chief executive officer, said: "We wanted to make the gesture to give back to the lifetime of support they have given to the club."
NEWS: "I'll feel very proud." Malcolm, who has been a @BurnleyOfficial fan for 67yrs, chats to press about being one of Saturday's mascots! pic.twitter.com/3QVA3cWXpf
— Burnley FC Community (@BurnleyFC_Com) February 16, 2017
Last year, Swedish club AIK paid tribute to their older fans by walking out with 12 supporters, who were aged between 81 and 96, before a league match against Gefle IF.
Last month, Atletico Madrid invited some of the club’s oldest season-ticket holders to become mascots for the day and walk out onto the pitch with the players.
