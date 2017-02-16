Arsenal fans stranded in Munich, booked wrong return date

After a terrible night for anyone of an Arsenal persuasion, five fans' trip to Munich was made much worse as they tried to board a plane back to Stansted Airport on Thursday.

Having been denied at the gate, it soon dawned on the hapless Gooners that they'd booked their return journies for March 16, rather than February 16.

Five Arsenal fans being turned away from gate at Munich for Easyjet flight to Stansted. They booked to go home on March 16. A bad 24 hours..

— Charlie Wyett (@CharlieWyett) February 16, 2017

They best not hang around until then – watching the second leg in a Munich bar may not be the most fun.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com