Hareide wary of rapid Ronaldo

Malmo coach Age Hareide has conceded that Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo could cause his side all kinds of problems with his pace when the two meet in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Portugal international netted a hat-trick in Madrid's win over Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday one and Hareide thinks the only way Malmo have a chance is if they can isolate Ronaldo.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is very strong and very fast. I have seen a video of him doing a zig-zag race against a Spanish sprinter – the sprinter did not stand a chance," the Malmo coach said at a press conference.

"He is extremely fast the first couple of metres. He shoots great with both feet. So maybe he is the most complete player in the world.

"We have to isolate him and get him facing the wrong way."

Hareide realises Malmo face a tough task to get a good result against Madrid, but he is hopeful the Swedish outfit can spring a surprise.

"A draw would be a very good result for us. But our best chance is if Madrid maybe think the three points are already theirs and they play a couple of per cent off their best," he added.

"Maybe the crowd will help too; they are used to big crowds, but here the fans are so close. For us, it is important not to be too passive. If we start passive, it is difficult to turn that around."