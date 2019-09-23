Harrison suspended for Portsmouth’s derby clash against Southampton

Portsmouth will be without striker Ellis Harrison because of suspension for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie against rivals Southampton.

Welshman Harrison was sent off after collecting two yellow cards in the 1-0 defeat at Wycombe on Saturday, so must serve a one-match ban.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett rates captain Tom Naylor as “currently 50-50”, with the midfielder being assessed on calf and thigh problems picked up during the League One game.

Defenders Lee Brown (Achilles) and Jack Whatmough (knee) continue their recovery, along with midfielders Marcus Harness (thigh) and Bryn Morris (groin).

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has vowed to send out the “best possible team” at Fratton Park.

However, forward Moussa Djenepo remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a muscle issue.

Winger Nathan Redmond has just returned from an ankle problem, so could be on the bench having started the 3-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth on Friday night.

Defender Ryan Bertrand, midfielder Stuart Armstrong and forward Danny Ings are all options should Hasenhuttl look to freshen up the XI.