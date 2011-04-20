Harry hoping to extend run against Gunners

Wednesday’s match at White Hart Lane will have a significant impact on both Arsenal’s title challenge and Spurs’ aim to finish in the Champions League spots.

Following Manchester United’s stalemate against Newcastle United on Tuesday, Arsenal will look to pick up three points against Spurs in order to maintain their hopes of winning the Premier League.

However, Tottenham will also be looking for a result as a win would see Redknapp’s men go level on points with fourth-place Manchester City.

And Redknapp is confident his team can do the league double over their city rivals for the first time since 1993, having come from behind to record a famous 3-2 victory at Emirates Stadium earlier this season.

“It’s going to be a tough game. They [Arsenal] are a good side and away from home they’ve got unbelievable form. They haven’t lost in the league for an awful long time, but we’re very good as well, so it’s got the makings of another great game,” Redknapp told Absolute Radio.

“We’ve turned it round a little bit the last couple of years with Arsenal, we won at Emirates Stadium this year for the first time in a long time and we beat them at home last year. So hopefully as long as we come out on the right end of the score, I don’t mind.

“Maybe 2-1, a bit like last year’s result, certainly we’d take that,” he added.

Spurs look to have a full strength squad for their game against Arsenal although Redknapp confirmed Niko Kranjcar would not be available for selection.

“Niko Kranjcar picked up an injury yesterday in training. He’s been for an x-ray on his foot, he kicked the bottom of someone’s foot again so he’s not fit,” he said.

“Wilson Palacios is not available at the moment, he’s still recovering with his knee, and obviously long-term ones like Ledley [King] and Jonathan Woodgate, but everybody else is OK.”

The Tottenham gaffer also added that he has a good relationship with his counterpart at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, even if other managers do not.

“I get on OK with him. I don’t have too many problems with Arsene. Everybody else has had problems with him, I don’t.”

Harry Redknapp was talking to Russ Williams and Helen Chamberlain on Absolute Radio, live from the Soccer AM Studios in a special show to celebrate 20 years of Sky Sports.



By Vaishali Bhardwaj