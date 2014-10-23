Harry: I could have won the title with Tottenham

The 67-year-old was in the White Hart Lane hotseat from 2008-12, taking over when Tottenham were bottom of the league and guiding them to two fourth-placed finishes and a Champions League quarter-final in 2011.

Having cracked the top four, Redknapp says the addition of another striker could have helped turn the Lilywhites into genuine title contenders and that he was ‘choked’ to say goodbye in June 2012.

Speaking in free digi-mag the FourFourTwo Football Weekly, Redknapp reveals: “I think I could have actually won the league at Tottenham. If we had invested more at the right time, we could have done it. We were probably short of a striker.

“I know the reasons why [things didn’t work out], but they are personal. I enjoyed my time there, and to be honest I was choked when I had to leave.

“But I couldn’t sit at home and sulk about it. It is life, it happens. They did what they wanted to do, but they haven’t been in the top four since me. I finished in the top four twice in three years.”

The current QPR boss, who guided the R’s back to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, lists former Spurs star Gareth Bale among the players whose rise to the top he has taken the most satisfaction from seeing.

Redknapp was in charge of Spurs for four of Bale’s six seasons in north London before the Welsh international joined Real Madrid for £85.3 million and scored the winner in the 2014 Champions League final.

“Bale would be up there,” says Harry. “He was struggling at Tottenham; there was that record where he hadn’t been on a winning team for something like 28 games (ed: it was 24). Then suddenly he took off, and he has become an amazing player, one of the top four in the world.

“I have an obvious pride in all the West Ham boys, seeing Rio Ferdinand coming out of Peckham and doing so well, and the best professional I have ever seen is Frank Lampard.”

