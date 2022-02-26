Harry Kane and Son Heung-min set Premier League record for goal combinations as Tottenham thrash Leeds
By Richard Martin published
The Tottenham forwards combined to score against Leeds and to rack up a record 37 goal combinations
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have had a remarkable understanding ever since they first became Tottenham team-mates and against Leeds on Saturday they etched their names into Premier League history.
When Kane laid on the pass for Son to score Tottenham's final goal in their 4-0 drubbing of Marcelo Bielsa's side, it clocked up the 37th goal combination in the league between the South Korean star and the England captain.
The two strike partners moved joint top of the table for goal combinations with Chelsea's Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba after last week's thrilling 3-2 win at Manchester City.
And now they are in the clear as the undisputed best partnership the league has ever seen.
Kane tried to explain what makes their partnership so special.
"We've been playing with each other for a long, long time and we understand each others games well," he said.
"When I drop deep Sonny knows where to run and we enjoy playing together."
The Premier League's most profitable partnerships
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min (Tottenham, 2015-present): 37
Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (Chelsea, 2004-2012): 36
Thierry Henry and Robert Pires (Arsenal, 2000-2006): 29
Sergio Aguero and David Silva (Manchester City, 2011-2020): 29
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Richard Martin is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. He spent 10 years in Spain as a football correspondent and has attended over 600 games across 16 countries, his favourite being Argentina. He has also worked for Reuters, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, The Times and AS.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.