Hart hopes to make away goals count after draw in Paris

Joe Hart was proud of the way Manchester City battled back to secure a 2-2 draw in a "crazy game" against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie.

After Hart kept out an early Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty, the Premier League side took the lead in the 38th minute thanks to Kevin De Bruyne's 14th goal of the season.

However, Manuel Pellegrini's side gifted their opponents an equaliser when Fernando, given possession from a short goal-kick, attempted to square a ball to a team-mate, only for Ibrahimovic to block the ball into an unguarded net.

Adrien Rabiot tapped PSG in front just before the hour mark, only for Fernandinho to grab Manchester City a draw with a deflected equaliser in the 72nd minute.

"It was a crazy game," Hart, who was making his return from a calf injury, told BT Sport.

"2-2 is a result - we will have to wait and see if it is a good result. Hopefully we are going to make them [the away goals] count.

"We were dangerous for the whole game. PSG were dangerous too, but it's the quarter-final of the Champions League. Both teams are going to have chances, and that was the case tonight.

"We are making history for this club and we don't want it to end. I'm really proud of our team, the back four especially."

Hart was particularly pleased with the way his team-mates recovered from conceding such a disappointing equaliser four minutes before the interval.

"It was a terrible goal for us to concede after being 1-0 up," he added.

"I've given Fernando the ball and he's obviously thought there was an option to pass inside. But the big man has put his size 15s on it and in it went.

"We don't want that to mask over a good performance. We made mistakes, but they did too. It was an exciting game."