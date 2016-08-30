Hart pictured with Torino shirt ahead of loan switch

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has been pictured holding a Torino shirt ahead of his loan move to the Serie A club.

Hart is poised to make the move to the Stadio Olimpico after losing his place as City's first-choice goalkeeper under Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola selected Willy Caballero for the Premier League wins over Sunderland, Stoke City and West Ham, with Hart's sole appearance coming in last week's Champions League play-off second leg with Steaua Bucharest - when the score was 5-0 to the Premier League side after the first game.

Claudio Bravo seems set to become City's new starting keeper following his switch from Barca.

Hart had been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Sunderland but was granted permission to skip England training on Tuesday to complete his switch to Torino.

And the 29-year-old received a warm welcome in Turin, giving the thumbs up to appreciative fans from a balcony while wearing a Torino scarf and holding a club shirt.

Earlier, Hart's agent Jonathan Barnett told Tuttosport: "Yes, Joe Hart will play at Torino. It's done.

"He has said 'yes' to the club and now Manchester City have given the OK. It's all true, it's certain."

Torino began the new Serie A season with a 3-2 defeat at AC Milan but bounced back by beating Bologna 5-1 at home.

Hart's debut could come at Atalanta on September 11.