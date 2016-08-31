Hart will be under pressure at Torino - Southall

Joe Hart will be under more pressure to perform at Torino than he realises, according to Neville Southall.

New Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made it clear following his arrival that Hart would not be part of his plans, with Willy Caballero selected in goal for the first three Premier League games and Claudio Bravo signed from Barcelona.

The England international will spend the rest of the campaign on loan at Torino in Serie A, and Southall does not believe the move will see the pressure on him to perform subside.

Southall, the former Wales and Everton goalkeeper, told Omnisport: "Joe needs to play. He needs to play for his career's sake and he needs to play for England. He's not going to play for England if he's not getting in Manchester City's team.

"The tournament [Euro 2016] didn't go particularly well for him, and he's better than that, and I think going to Torino, there will be a lot more pressure on him than he thinks.

"He's the first goalkeeper from Britain to go over there, in Italy. The Italians will look at him and go 'what is he all about'.

"For him, it's a nice, fresh start. He can pick up the papers every day and he won't be getting slaughtered by the British press. And if he does get slaughtered by the Italians he won't be able to understand it, will he?"

Southall believes Hart's decision to move to Turin is a way of biding his time until interest from a bigger club surfaces.

"He could turn out to be one of the bargains of the century for Torino, if he stays there. If he doesn't, he's buying himself time if one of the big clubs want him," he added.