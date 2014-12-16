Hartlepool appoint Moore following takeover

The Victoria Park outfit announced that TMH 2014 had become their controlling shareholder on Tuesday, subject to Football League approval, with Peter Harris taking over as chairman with immediate effect.

Harris' first move has been to bring in the vastly experienced Moore, 61, who has overseen more than 900 Football League games as manager of Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers.

Moore's second spell as Tranmere boss came to an end in April when he was sacked for a breach of contract after admitting a charge of misconduct in relation to betting.

He was subsequently handed a suspended one-month ban from football by the Football Association and fined £2,000.

Moore now faces the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a Hartlepool side that sit six points adrift of safety at the foot of League Two.

Hartlepool have won just three league games and all season and host 17th-placed Oxford United on Saturday.

Harris told the club's official website: "We believe that having Ronnie in charge will give the club the best possible chance of remaining in the Football League and we will provide him with all the support he needs to help him achieve that.

"He is a very experienced manager which is something we felt was needed but he’s also a tough character who is very much prepared for the battle ahead."