Hasebe, Endo, Konno recalled by Japan

With friendlies against Honduras and Australia scheduled later this month - Japan's final test runs before the AFC Asian Cup in January - Aguirre has brought back three players in their thirties with 310 caps between them in a strong sign he wants more experience in his squad.

Japan will host Honduras on November 14 and Australia four days later.

None of ex-captain Hasebe, Endo or Konno featured for Aguirre in his first four matches in charge of Japan, which have brought one win, one draw and two defeats.

Aguirre replaced Alberto Zaccheroni as Japan's coach after the latter resigned following the 2014 World Cup.

Central defender Maya Yoshida has also been recalled after he recovered from an injury that kept him out of Japan's last squad, as well as Atsuto Uchida.

The selection of Yohei Toyoda is arguably the biggest shock, although the 29-year-old striker is the equal-leading goal-scorer in the J.League this season with 15 for Sagan Tosu.

Toyoda has only made four appearances for Japan, without scoring a goal.

Full squad:

Eiji Kawashima, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shusaku Nishikawa, Masato Morishige, Kosuke Ota, Atsuto Uchida, Maya Yoshida, Tsukasa Shiotani, Gotoku Sakai, Gen Shoji, Ken Matsubara, Yasuhito Endo, Yasuyuki Konno, Makoto Hasebe, Taishi Taguchi, Gaku Shibasaki, Yohei Toyoda, Shinji Okazaki, Keisuke Honda, Yu Kobayashi, Takashi Inui, Yoshinori Muto.