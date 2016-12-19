Hasenhuttl a potential Bayern Munich coach - Hoeness

Uli Hoeness believes RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl could be a candidate to take charge at Bayern Munich in the future.

Hasenhuttl led Ingolstadt to the 2. Bundesliga title in 2014-15 and ended an impressive debut season in the top flight with a 10th-place finish.

However, the Austrian moved to Leipzig ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and has helped launch a surprise bid to win the Bundesliga, his team second to Bayern only due to an inferior goal difference.

Hasenhuttl takes his team to the Allianz Arena for their biggest match of the season on Wednesday, and Hoeness suggested the coach could one day be a regular feature in Munich.

"Ralph Hasenhuttl is doing well at RB Leipzig," Hoeness said in an interview with Kicker.

"If we are to ever look for a German-speaking trainer, he is certainly one of the three candidates to think about.

"[A new Bayern coach is] not at all a topic at the moment. It's clear he must first gain experience as a coach and make the mistakes of youth."

Hasenhuttl has a contract at Leipzig until 2019, the year in which Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti's deal will expire.

The Austrian has also been linked as a potential replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.