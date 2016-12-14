Hat-trick hero Rondon heads into the record books

Salomon Rondon's stunning 13-minute hat-trick secured all three points for West Brom in their convincing 3-1 victory over Swansea City, but it was not just the speed of the three goals that was striking.

As his third of the game rattled in off the underside of the crossbar, Rondon became just the second player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick of headers - something that has not been done since Duncan Ferguson achieved the feat against Bolton in 1997.

Rondon's first was partly down to bad defending, but equally so the Venezuelan - who had scored just once in nine games prior to Wednesday's encounter - had made a good run to connect with Matty Phillips' free-kick.

His second, a firmer header back across the face of goal, was only outdone by the third, a looping effort that evaded Lukasz Fabianski and capped off a wonderful return to form.