Hazard can decide for himself on Real Madrid, says Wilmots

Belgium head coach Marc Wilmots insists he will not intervene in the debate over Chelsea winger Eden Hazard's future.

The 24-year-old's club boss Jose Mourinho was unhappy with Wilmots earlier this season after reports suggested the national team coach had privately advised his player to move to Real Madrid.

Wilmots, though, is not keen on getting involved in a club versus country row on Hazard's future as Chelsea continue to struggle for results.

He told RTBF: "Eden is big enough to make choices - I do not intervene in there."

The 46-year-old also admitted the Chelsea manager was one of his coaching inspirations, along with recently appointed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Wilmots continued: "My inspirations? Jurgen Klopp, for his energy. As a player you are going to go out all guns blazing for such a guy.

"Also Mourinho, due to his record. However, as a coach, your decisions only impact five to 10 per cent of a result, no more than that."

Wilmots was also asked who the first name on his Belgium team-sheet was at the present time.

"For now, it is Toby Alderweireld," he added.

"He has improved a lot, he is versatile and has become one of my most consistent players."