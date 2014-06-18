Hazard declared fit for Belgium after scan

Hazard sustained the minor injury in Belgium's 2-1 victory over Algeria on Tuesday as he helped Marc Wilmots' men open their FIFA World Cup Group H campaign with a victory.

Belgium came from a goal down to see off Algeria with the only slight worry to come from the game being Hazard's knock.

However, Wilmots confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday that Hazard's toe was only bruised and stated he would be fit for selection against Russia in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Belgium currently lead the group by two points after Russia drew their opening game 1-1 with South Korea.

Aleksandr Kerzhakov salvaged a point for Fabio Capello's side after Lee Keun-ho had opened the scoring.