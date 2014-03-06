Hazard declares himself fit for Tottenham game

Hazard suffered the problem after a challenge from Cheick Tiote in Belgium's 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast on Wednesday, but has since revealed he should be able to play for the Premier League leaders against Spurs at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

It will be welcome news for Chelsea and Jose Mourinho, with Hazard turning in a number of dazzling performances during the side's charge to the top of the table.

"It hurt, but I think I can play this week," he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

"After 20 seconds I got a kick. A nice welcome, but I'm not worried about the injury.

"I'm not tired. In the first half against Fulham (last Saturday) I felt it a bit, but in the second I found my flow back.

"I don't need that much rest, I'm at my best when I can play a lot of games. But I've to be careful that I don't burn myself out."