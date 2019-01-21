Hazard: I’ve frustrated all my Chelsea managers and I’ll frustrate the next one too

Chelsea star Eden Hazard says that he will always be a cause of aggravation from managers who constantly expect more from him.

The Belgium winger is now working under his fourth permanent Blues boss in Maurizio Sarri and has already hit double figures in the Premier League this season.

However, the 28-year-old – a long-time target of Real Madrid – believes managers will never be satisfied with his performances.

“I didn’t just frustrate Conte,” he told France Football.

“In my career I’ve frustrated all my managers, and now, I’m frustrating Sarri. I frustrated Mourinho.

“They all think you need to score more, do more of this and more of that. I’ll also frustrate the next manager I have.”

Hazard was also drawn on his Blues future once again, and even offered a glimmer of hope to the Stamford Bridge faithful that he might remain in west London.

“After the World Cup, I wanted to leave, but in the end I stayed at Chelsea and I’m playing one of best seasons so far," he said.

"So I don’t think that I need a different challenge. But that doesn’t mean that I will become better.”

