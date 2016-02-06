Hazard keen to play under Zidane

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard is keen to play under Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane at some stage in his career, but is happy at Stamford Bridge for now.

The Belgium international has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu on more than one occasion and Zidane has praised the winger in the past.

Hazard has now revealed he dreams of working under his former idol, although he was adamant seeking a transfer is not a priority.

"It is always nice to hear that the player who I admired during my childhood is talking about me," Hazard told La Capitale.

"I have always appreciated Zidane. I know him well as a player, but I don't know him as a coach, although he has made a good start at the Santiago Bernabeu. I still have a contract with Chelsea, though, and I am feeling very well here.

"Of course I would like to work with him. I watched him for hours on the television and online when I was a child. I always talked about Zidane. But I can only repeat that I am happy at Chelsea, so this is not something that is an issue now.

"Zidane has been talking about me for a few years now. That is proof that I have been doing well. It's great to hear someone like him praise you. But I am not thinking about. It's good to be praised, but I am focused on playing football."

The 25-year-old has a contract with Chelsea until June 2020.