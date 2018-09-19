Hazard left out of Chelsea squad for PAOK trip

Eden Hazard has been left out of Chelsea's squad for their Europa League opener at PAOK.

Maurizio Sarri indicated he could rest the Belgium international after he scored a hat-trick in Saturday's Premier League defeat of Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge.

And Hazard is the headline absentee from the 21-man travelling party for Thursday's match against the Greek side.

David Luiz, Mateo Kovacic and Emerson Palmieri have also been left behind by Sarri.

The Blues have touched down in Thessaloniki... Our journey starts here! September 19, 2018

Chelsea have won all five of their Premier League matches under the Italian ahead of their clash with PAOK.

However, they had to come from behind to down Cardiff 4-1 at the weekend, with Hazard's hat-trick turning the game around after Sol Bamba opened the scoring for the visitors.