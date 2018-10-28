Hazard misses Burnley game as Brady returns for Clarets

Eden Hazard has missed out on Chelsea's Premier League trip to Burnley with a back problem.

Hazard was unavailable for the Blues' Europa League defeat of BATE and has not recovered for Sunday's clash at Turf Moor.

Willian and Pedro support Alvaro Morata in Hazard's absence, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is on the bench after scoring a hat-trick against BATE.

Burnley welcome back Robbie Brady from 10 months out with a knee injury, the Republic of Ireland winger replacing Aaron Lennon in Sean Dyche's team.

TEAM, NEWS: Here's how the Clarets line-up for today's game v October 28, 2018