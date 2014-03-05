Hazard plays down Belgium World Cup hopes

This year will see Belgium compete at a World Cup for the first time since 2002 and, while Marc Wilmots' squad has the majority of pundits arguing the Belgians should be considered title contenders, Hazard believes it is too much to ask.

The likes of Vincent Kompany, Christian Benteke, Mousa Dembele and Marouane Fellaini are in Wilmots' squad to take on Ivory Coast on Wednesday but Hazard argued their youth and inexperience could count against them in Brazil.

"Everybody say that we have a great generation, that we can achieve something big, we try to stay down to earth, we know we're a young team, a very good team yes but a young team," the Chelsea winger said.

"We'll try to go through the first stage, if we can go to the quarters or the semis, it would exceptional for our generation."

Hazard added he is looking forward to playing against former Chelsea star Didier Drogba in Brussels, although Wilmots has indicated the 23-year-old will start on the bench against Ivory Coast.

"Drogba a legend in Chelsea and he'll stay a legend," Hazard said.

"I was happy to watch him play on TV and now I'm happy to play against him."