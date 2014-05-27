Hazard plays down reports of PSG move

The Belgium international has been linked with a big-money move to the Ligue 1 champions as they look to build a squad capable of UEFA Champions League glory.

PSG are close to signing Hazard's Chelsea team-mate David Luiz after agreeing a fee thought to be around £40 million with the Premier League club.

But Hazard, who is currently preparing for Belgium's FIFA World Cup campaign, is ignoring speculation that he could follow the Brazilian from London to Paris.

"If you got to know me you'd know I'm not someone who is disturbed by it," the 23-year-old said.

"Every year they say I'm everywhere. It's part of the job.

"I focus on the World Cup, which is much more important than what is said in the papers."

Hazard, who previously played in France for Lille before moving to Stamford Bridge in 2012, was Chelsea's top goal scorer in the Premier League last season with 14 goals.