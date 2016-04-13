Hazard scotches Real Madrid rumours

Eden Hazard has scotched rumours that he has agreed to join Real Madrid.

Reports in Spain this week claimed that Chelsea star Hazard will swap Stamford Bridge for the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

However, the Belgium forward, who is currently sidelined with a hip injury, insists this is not the case - although he stopped short of completely ruling out a move away from west London.

In an interview with ACTV in his homeland, Hazard said: "I don't know who is saying that, but it's not true. At the moment, I'm at Chelsea.

"First I have to finish the season and I still have a contract for four years. I'm there and I'm currently feeling good over there.

"I want to be on the pitch as soon as possible - with Chelsea."

In line with Chelsea's slump, Hazard has suffered a remarkable drop off in form this season.

The 25-year-old was awarded both the PFA Player of the Year and Football Writers' Footballer of the Year for his leading role in Chelsea's Premier League title win in 2014-15.

By contrast, Hazard has failed to score in 26 top-flight appearances this term with his club languishing in 10th place with six games remaining.