Hazard still eyeing improvement at Chelsea

Hazard has flourished since arriving from Ligue 1 side Lille in June 2012 for a reported fee of around £32 million, scoring 23 goals in two full Premier League campaigns.

The Belgium international was awarded Chelsea's Player of the Year award last season, while he also won the PFA's Young Player of the Year gong after netting 14 goals in 35 league appearances.

Hazard has already scored once in Chelsea's four league matches this term.

Chelsea are eager to tie the 23-year-old down to fresh terms, with manager Jose Mourinho confirming talks are underway over a new long-term deal as a result of his fine performances.

However, Hazard said there is room to improve as he attempts to win the Premier League title.

"I can be better. Last season was very good, and the first season [at Chelsea] as well. Now I am in the third season and if I can win trophies, it could be better," Hazard told Sky Sports.



"Personally, if I continue like this and score more goals and make more assists, but most important is trophies at the end."

Hazard also revealed Chelsea's UEFA Champions League success in 2012 was a factor behind his decision to make the move to London.

"Yes [it enhanced my ambition to play for Chelsea]. When they won the Champions League, after that season, I chose Chelsea," he said.

"Now I am very happy. I hope we can win the Champions League again."