Hazard worth '£100m each leg' - Mourinho

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has told Real Madrid only £200m and one of their best three players would get them Eden Hazard.

Hazard, 24, has helped Chelsea to within touching distance of the Premier League title - sitting nine points clear at the top ahead of Sunday's trip to Arsenal.

The Belgium international has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Real, but that is no chance of happening if Mourinho is to be believed.

"£100m each leg - he's very young," the Portuguese tactician said.

"Plus one of their [Real's] three best players."

Mourinho played down the speculation, saying he believes his former club would call him if they were interested in Hazard.

"If they want him I think I would be the first one to know because my relationship with the president and with the CEO doesn't give space for something to happen behind me," he said.

"I trust them completely. If they want him, they get on the telephone and they call me to tell me they want him.

"It's the way I feel about president [Florentino] Perez and [Real director general Jose Angel] Sanchez."

Hazard has been shortlisted for the PFA Player of the Year Award after a standout campaign.

But Mourinho said the star attacking midfielder had retained his modesty.

"He knows that he's a special player for us and that we need him in many occasions to be decisive for us, but he's such a normal boy that he doesn't belong to that glamour," he said.

"He wants to be a special player and a normal person. He's a fantastic boy, a golden boy.

"He doesn't cheat. He doesn't dive. Nothing. So I think, even for opponents, he's a fantastic kid."