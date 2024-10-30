'He could have quit football, his life was in danger and then he came back - he has come through painful times, today you see him and he’s shining': Fulham star praised by countryman for turning career around
An in-form Fulham star was staring down the barrel until turning his career around, according to one of his team-mates
Raul Jimenez's career is one of remarkable talent and even bigger determination, returning from the brink of a career-ending injury to find his feet once more as a goal scorer.
The Mexico international, who made his name in the Premier League at Wolverhampton Wanderers, was widely regarded as one of the most feared strikers in the country prior to an injury which threatened to leave him paralysed.
His eventual return to action has been touted as an inspiration for compatriot Santiago Gimenez, who attributed part of his recent success to the willpower of the Fulham striker.
"I admire Raul": In-form striker praises Fulham man
Gimenez himself is now widely regarded as Mexico's best striker, having risen to prominence with Feyenoord in recent years.
The 23-year-old scored 23 Eredivisie goals last season, prompting rumours of a move to the Premier League, with Nottingham Forest reportedly close to securing his signature before a move eventually collapsed.
Speaking to Mexican outlet Tudn in his native Spanish (with these quotes translated), Gimenez labelled his senior compatriot an inspiration.
“Raul [Jimenez] evokes something powerful in me: not because he scored the goals, but because of how he came out of that injury he had," referring to a fractured skull he suffered in 2020, which severely affected him on and off the field.
"When everything was falling apart, he could have quit football, his life was in danger and then he came back, then he had problems with injury, those are the examples that make me admire someone.
"I admire Raul first as a person and then as a footballer, but the present he has given me a lot of happiness. He has come out of very painful circumstances, today you see him and he’s shining. He’s a clear example to follow.”
Jimenez's best season came at Wolves in 2019/20, grabbing 17 Premier League goals as the West Midlands outfit secured a European spot before the clash of heads with Arsenal's David Luiz left the player on the brink of retirement.
After a long and difficult road back, the protective headband-clad striker finally looks back to near his best, netting four goals in the opening nine league games this season as Fulham push for an impressive top-half finish under Marco Silva - who ranked at no.34 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now.
