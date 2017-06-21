He is extraordinary – Mustafi hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi hopes Alexis Sanchez stays at the Premier League club as he praised the "extraordinary" attacker.

Mustafi and Sanchez will go head to head on Thursday when Germany meet Chile at the Confederations Cup in Russia.

But speculation over Sanchez's club future continues, with the Chile star out of contract next year.

Mustafi wants the 28-year-old to remain at the Emirates Stadium, telling Sport Bild: "I hope he stays."

"He is an extraordinary player, for me one of the best in the world. I have experienced few players who are as hungry as him," Mustafi said.

"As soon as he is on the ball, everyone knows something can happen."

Sanchez scored 24 league goals for Arsenal in 2016-17, but Arsene Wenger's men finished fifth to miss out on the Champions League.