'He got his tactics spot on' - Rose salutes Pochettino's adaptability

Tottenham match-winner Danny Rose believes his and right-back Kyle Walker's important attacking contributions in the 2-1 defeat of Burnley prove Mauricio Pochettino's tactical nous.

Spurs were by no means convincing as they scraped a slender victory against their stubborn opponents, wasting a host of chances and looking in danger of dropping points for much of the match after Ashley Barnes' 21st-minute opener.

Dele Alli swiftly levelled things thanks to a fine cross from Walker and their other full-back, Rose, ultimately wrapped up the win 19 minutes from time, highlighting the importance of the two defenders' attacking attributes.

"The gaffer [Pochettino] does not like us both being high up the pitch at the same time but we changed that tactic today," Rose told BBC Sport.

"Kyle got his assist and I got the goal. The manager got his tactics spot on.

"We started the game not to so well and Burnley deserved to go ahead. The manager told us to stay patient at half-time and thankfully I finished off a good counter-attack."

Pochettino was proud his side managed to come out on top against such dogged opposition, with a win putting them one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

He said: "In the Premier League it is very hard to win games. Today we knew Burnley are a team that fights a lot, run a lot and every ball they are ready to challenge.

"The team played in a very good way and we fully deserved the victory. I am pleased for that. It was a very difficult game."