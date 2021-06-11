He is one coach who understands our philosophy and culture - Kaizer on Baxter's Chiefs return

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung says that Stuart Baxter was brough in to replace Gavin Hunt after extensive reviews and consultations because the Englishman is the one coach who understands the club’s philosophy and culture.

Chiefs announced Baxter’s return to Naturena on Wednesday as they look to return to former glories after six seasons without silverwar.

In the former Bafana Bafana coach’s first stint at Chiefs he won four trophies between 2012 and 2015, including two league titles.

Speaking following the appointment Motaung revealed that the club’s management believes Baxter suits Chiefs philosophy and culture.

“We believe we are on track with the changes we have made so far in the coaching and technical department after a challenging season domestically,” said the chairman.

“After extensive reviews and consultations, we decided to appoint Stuart because we believe he is one coach who understands our philosophy and culture.

“We know his work ethic and believe he will work with the team we have at the moment while trying to rebuild and ensure we have a formidable side for the new season.”

“It has been six years since Stuart left Chiefs after winning the league trophy in 2015, but he departed on good terms and remains a well-liked figure by many supporters, colleagues and some of the players he coached at the time.

“We believe he will be able to work within our current set up and will use the time to understand some of the players he’s not familiar with.

“We need the coach to have enough time and prepare adequately for the new season. We did not have a decent pre-season due to Covid-19 and other factors last season, so we hope to use the CAF Champions League journey as a part of our preparation while trying to do well in the competition.

“It won’t be easy, but we believe the team and the technical staff around him will help with the transition.”