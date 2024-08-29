'He threatened me with his pitchfork, so I slapped him, and he tried to punch me, but I dodged it and that’s when everyone jumped in to break us up': Patrice Evra reveals insane fight with Chelsea groundsman

Patrice Evra had a bizarre bust-up at Stamford Bridge in April 2008 - with a groundsman

26/04/08 BARCLAYS PREMIERSHIP.CHELSEA v MANCHESTER UTD.STAMFORD BRIDGE - LONDON.All hell breaks loose after the game as Manchester Utd stars grapple with Chelsea ground staff (Photo by SNS Group via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrice Evra has revealed that during his playing career, he came to blows with a Chelsea groundsman as a physical altercation ensued. 

With Manchester United in the middle of their Champions League semi-final first and second legs against Barcelona in April 2008, they travelled to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in a huge clash at the top of the Premier League.

