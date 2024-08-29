'When Messi played out wide, he was easy to catch - I never had any issues playing against him': Manchester United legend opens up on playing against Argentine great

By
published

Lionel Messi didn't have it all his own way in early meetings with Manchester United - as one legend describes

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 23: Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Manchester United holds off the challenge of Gianluca Zambrotta (C) and Lionel Messi (L) of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final, first leg match between Barcelona and Manchester United at the Camp Nou stadium on April 23, 2008 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United came up against Lionel Messi four times between 2008 and 2011, winning just one of the games against the Argentine and Barcelona side he starred in.

For Patrice Evra, the Manchester United left-back during that period, marking Messi proved relatively comfortable in the first two of those meetings, during the 2008 Champions League semi-final. 

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 