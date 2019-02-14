He will forever remain in our history - Napoli thank departing captain Hamsik

Napoli have said Marek Hamsik will "forever remain in our history" after the club captain's move to Dalian Yifang was finally confirmed.

Aurelio De Laurentiis, who is president of the Serie A side, announced via Twitter on Thursday that Hamsik's long-awaited transfer has been completed.

The Chinese Super League club will pay a reported €20million fee for Hamsik, who usurped legendary forward Diego Maradona to become Napoli's all-time leading goalscorer in December 2017.

And a club statement confirming Hamsik's departure paid tribute to one of the most important players in Napoli's recent history.

"Napoli affectionately embrace Marek Hamsik and thank him for these 12 wonderful years spent together, characterised by great dedication and a deep feeling of belonging to the Napoli shirt," the statement said.

"Marek has been able to give a crucial and commendable contribution in both a human and sporting sense, making his mark and emerging as a symbol of the De Laurentiis era.

"Hamsik broke Napoli's all-time goalscoring record, surpassing Maradona with 121 goals, and is the leader in the ranking of Napoli appearances with 520 games played.

"During his time at the club, he won two Coppa Italia - scoring a memorable goal in the final against Juventus - and a Supercoppa.

"A captain, an example, a footballer and a man who Napoli will love forever, and who will forever remain in our history.

"Marek is preparing to start a new adventure in China, for which the club wish him all the best and a lot of satisfaction, both moral and sporting."