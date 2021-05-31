Hearts announce departure of 11 out-of-contract players

Newly-promoted Hearts have confirmed 11 players will leave Tynecastle when their current deals expire over the next 10 days.

The contracts of Aidy White, Christophe Berra, Zdenek Zlamal, Harry Cochrane, Elliott Frear, Sean Ward and Leeroy Makovora all end on Monday.

Olly Lee, Colin Doyle, Lewis Moore and Craig Wighton will move on from the Gorgie club – who will return to the Premiership next season as Championship winners – after their deals end on June 9, while Gervane Kastaneer will return to parent club Coventry following his loan spell.

Andy Irving’s contract expires on Monday but, under FIFA rules in relation to training compensation, a player has until June 14 to accept the contract offer made to him.

A statement on the club’s website read: “The club would like to thank each player leaving Hearts for their efforts every time they pulled on a maroon shirt and we wish them all the best in the future.”